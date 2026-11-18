On the night of November 17, in the Black Sea near the Bulgarian coast, drones attacked the gas tanker GAS HUSKY. The vessel sustained damage and capsized, but the Bulgarian military managed to rescue all 19 crew members.

The incident occurred approximately 90 kilometers east of the city of Byala. According to the Ministry of Defense, the vessel disappeared from radar after midnight, and at 8:02 a.m., its distress beacon was activated.

During an aerial reconnaissance of the area, a Bulgarian Air Force Su-25 aircraft spotted a lifeboat with people on board. A helicopter was deployed to conduct the search and rescue operation.

As a result of the operation, all 19 sailors on board the GAS HUSKY were rescued.

According to Maritime.bg, the vessel was attacked by four drones. The captain of the gas tanker reported that the engine room and bridge were damaged as a result of the strikes.

After the attack, the GAS HUSKY capsized on its side.

The vessel is owned by the Greek company Naftomar and flies the Liberian flag. According to bTV, the gas carrier was transporting 3,403 metric tons of propane. It was en route from the Egyptian port of Alexandria to a terminal in Midia, Romania.

The day before, off the coast of Bulgaria, the dry cargo ship BETUL 8 sank as a result of an attack by two drones. All 12 crew members were rescued.

The ship was carrying nearly 3,000 metric tons of wheat.

Since early October, at least five merchant ships have been struck off the Bulgarian coast, three of which sank.

In total, since early October, at least 34 sailors have been killed or are missing as a result of attacks near the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria.

Amid the escalating situation, NATO previously announced the deployment of additional surveillance assets in the Black Sea, including aircraft, radars, and drones. This decision was made following seven attacks on cargo ships near Romania and Bulgaria in October.

This was reported by the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense.

Recently, near the Romanian city of Sulina, close to the Danube Delta, three commercial vessels were struck by drones. Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu condemned the attack, stating that the incident occurred on the evening of November 14 and that the Romanian Ministry of Defense’s radars had detected aerial targets in the area, prompting the country’s air force to scramble fighter jets twice.

Earlier reports indicated that on the evening of November 14, a drone struck the Greek-flagged oil tanker Evia Petrol V. The vessel was located four nautical miles east-southeast of Sulina. Approximately 35 minutes later, a drone struck the bulk carrier Marsol, which was five nautical miles southeast of the Sulina Canal. A fire also broke out on board the vessel.

On November 13, the cargo ship Larissa 1 was attacked by a drone while sailing through Romanian territorial waters. The ship was heading to the port of Sulina, from where it was scheduled to depart for Ukraine.

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