In Bulgaria, incumbent President Iliana Yotova is leading in the presidential election according to exit polls. As Anadolu Agency reports, the poll was released by the Trend sociological agency, cited by the Bulgarian news agency BTA.

The gap between the leaders

According to these data, Yotova received 36.5% of the vote, while her closest rival, former acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, received 32.4%. The gap between the two leaders was smaller than polling services had expected before the vote. Preliminary results point to a close race, and the final outcome will depend on the official vote count.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

First-round conditions

Under Bulgaria’s electoral system, to win in the first round, a candidate must receive more than 50% of valid votes, provided that turnout exceeds 50% of registered voters. If none of the candidates meets these requirements, a second round will be held on Sunday, November 1, between the two candidates who receive the most votes.

Read us on