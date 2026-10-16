There May Be a Strategic Plan Behind Trump's Harsh Statements on Ukraine — The Spectator

Over the past week, there have been quite a few ambiguous developments in relations between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine. At the same time, there may be a specific strategy behind U.S. President Donald Trump’s contradictory statements and decisions.

According to UNIAN, Washington’s actions—in particular, its agreements with Russia and critical statements directed at Kyiv—may be part of an attempt to resume peace talks. The main question now is whether Vladimir Putin will agree to consider new proposals from the U.S.

He notes that Trump’s actions regarding the agreement with Russia and his negative statements toward Kyiv could be perceived as an attempt to force Ukraine to make peace on Putin’s terms. However, the new peace plan being promoted by the U.S. indicates Washington’s attempt to end the war in Ukraine.

The author is referring to a “four-pillar” plan that Trump’s envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, discussed with high-ranking Ukrainian officials, as reported by The Washington Post.

According to journalists, the key element of this agreement is not simply ending the war, but creating a new security and economic architecture for Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. It is intended to restore stability in the region and prevent new conflicts in the future.

The author lists four key points of this plan. The first concerns finding ways to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction. The second provides for security guarantees for Ukraine that mirror NATO membership but do not entail Kyiv’s accession to the Alliance. The third point concerns the reintegration of Russia, Ukraine, and Europe through an energy agreement that would restore the operation of pipelines transporting Russian oil and gas to Europe, with profits shared between Ukraine and Russia.

The author calls the fourth point the most difficult. It calls for a ceasefire along the front lines with minor mutual territorial exchanges to rationalize the new border. In return, Ukraine must recognize the occupied territories as Russian.



The author notes that this plan will spark controversy from both Russia and Ukraine. However, it has one key advantage—an immediate cessation of hostilities, which would save thousands of lives. For Trump, this plan would also have an advantage—it would lower global fuel prices driven up by the crisis in the Middle East.

Ukraine, according to the author, is heavily dependent on the U.S. and will be forced to accept the deal. However, the key question is whether Putin is willing to stop the war. This is because Russia has categorically ignored Trump’s announcement of an energy truce, and Kushner and Witkoff returned from their meetings in Moscow last month without any concessions from the Kremlin. In the author’s view, Putin is confident that he will succeed in provoking a political, military, and economic collapse in Ukraine this winter. And so Trump’s attempt may prove insufficient to convince Moscow to stop.

British journalist Owen Matthews writes about this in a column for The Spectator.

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