U.S. Special Envoy Jared Kushner’s statement on the need to take into account the “broader European security architecture” when concluding a peace agreement echoed the demands made by Vladimir Putin in December 2021.

This is according to The Telegraph columnist David Blair, who notes that at the time, the Russian dictator demanded that NATO be prohibited from stationing troops in the 16 countries that joined the Alliance after May 27, 1997.

“Thus, NATO could send troops to repel a Russian invasion of Latvia, for example, only on the condition that Russia first agreed to the repulsion of its own invasion. If, contrary to all expectations, the aggressor had not given such consent, NATO would have had to leave Latvia at the mercy of Russia,” the article states.

Blair notes that Joe Biden and Europe rejected these demands in 2021, after which Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, the author emphasizes that Donald Trump would not be able to single-handedly grant the Kremlin what it wants, since the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act requires maintaining at least 76,000 U.S. troops in Europe, and European allies will keep their contingents in the Baltic states. Furthermore, Kushner assured that the agreements would not grant any country the right to veto the decisions of other states.

“So, we know what Putin wants, since his demands were made public nearly five years ago. We know that Trump alone cannot grant him what he wants. We also know that the threat of a large-scale deal between the two leaders has resurfaced. But the reality is that no bilateral agreement between Russia and the United States that bypasses Europe can work, no matter how much the two titans—who respect one another—in the Kremlin and the White House might want it to,” Blair notes.

Source: The Telegraph.

Jared Kushner, special representative and son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, links achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine to broader negotiations between Russia and European countries regarding post-war security on the continent. According to his vision, the NATO-Russia Council model could serve as the basis for such a dialogue. At the same time, European officials emphasize that a ceasefire in Ukraine must first be agreed upon.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated in an interview with “60 Minutes” that the animosity between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin is one of the main obstacles to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

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