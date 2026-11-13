A complaint concerning the alleged abuse of authority by Senior Constable Jakub Kulik during the use of a weapon to neutralize an armed attacker on Krakow’s Main Market Square has been submitted to the prosecutor’s office in Poland. This was reported by Polsat News.

The complaint will be given procedural consideration

Erik Stasielak, head of the Krakow branch of the National Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed to TVN24 that the complaint had been received. According to him, it concerns a possible abuse of authority during the use of a weapon by the police officer who intervened at the scene. He added that the complaint would be given procedural consideration.

Polish Minister of Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński responded to the complaint in a social media post. He addressed the person who filed it and expressed hope that they would never find themselves in a situation where their chance of survival depended on the courage of people whom, in his view, they are accusing without grounds. The minister also expressed support for Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Circumstances of the attack

Prosecutor Piotr Kosmaty stated on Facebook that the shots fired at the attacker while he was lying on the ground were justified and complied with the law. In his assessment, a direct threat to the lives of other people and police officers remained, as the attacker’s rifle was lying nearby and could have been used again.

The attack occurred last Saturday. According to the outlet, 24-year-old Michał Oksiński had previously killed three members of his family in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski before arriving in Krakow. On the Main Market Square, he opened fire from a car at random passers-by. Six people were killed and another 16 were injured. Police officers Artur Morański and Jakub Kulik stopped the attacker and were injured. The perpetrator died in hospital on Monday.

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