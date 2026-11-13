In Poland, the resignation letter of Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski is already with Prime Minister Donald Tusk. According to RMF24, this was confirmed by Deputy Speaker of the Sejm Piotr Zgorzelski, a representative of the Polish People’s Party.

In a comment to TVN24, Zgorzelski said that Bartoszewski will likely leave the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At the same time, he noted that the final decision rests with the head of government.

Prosecutors’ suspicions

On Tuesday, a prosecutor from the Mazovian branch of Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office brought suspicions against Bartoszewski, including over the misappropriation of funds and property entrusted to his management. According to the prosecution, the property and funds had been entrusted to him by Andrzej Ciechanowiecki and the Non Omnis Moriar foundation.

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According to the prosecution, the episode involving the funds covers the period from 9 July 2012 to 20 February 2015. It concerns £1 million, €405,000 and more than 6.6 million zlotys.

The official’s position

The second suspicion concerns, according to the prosecution, the alleged obstruction of satisfying a creditor’s claims. It concerns actions involving the concealment, disposal and gifting of assets between 16 July 2012 and 9 March 2022.

Bartoszewski, a Sejm member from the Polish People’s Party, has served as deputy foreign minister since December 2023. He waived his parliamentary immunity and, after the suspicions were brought, said that he does not admit guilt and will defend the truth and his good name before all authorities.

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