While the Kremlin is trying to shut the door on European representatives in the peace talks on Ukraine, the leaders of the “Coalition of the Willing”—France and the United Kingdom—are demonstrating their determination to establish a system of deterrence against Russia. This was evident from high-level statements following talks involving the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia, which took place in Abu Dhabi on November 11–12.

As early as November 17, at a meeting of the Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format, British Defense Minister Wes Streeting announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 240 million pounds sterling (approximately $316 million), under which Kyiv will receive more than 1,000 air defense missiles, launchers, and over a dozen radars. Deliveries of this equipment will begin in just a few weeks—starting in mid-December of this year.

In addition, on November 16, on the eve of the “Ramstein” conference, RFI reported that French Army troops have been in Ukraine for several months on a covert mission, training local specialists to maintain the provided equipment. The French Ministry of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the presence of their military personnel in Ukraine and emphasized that this does not imply direct participation in the war.

Around the same time, another unexpected political signal came from France—from far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who stands a good chance of succeeding current President Emmanuel Macron. Known for her pro-Russian stance and demands to halt aid to Ukraine, Le Pen has become more moderate and stated that she will not stop supporting Kyiv and will continue to provide material and humanitarian aid.

UA.News explains what the actual risks are for Ukraine following a potential change in the political leadership at the Élysée Palace, why France’s position and its involvement in peace negotiations are strategically important for Ukraine, and what military experts think about this.

The Driving

Force Behind European Aid



France, the European Union’s only nuclear power, has tripled its domestic arms production in recent years and has become one of the key suppliers of high-tech weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Over nearly five years of full-scale war, the country has significantly increased its military supplies to the Ukrainian army. In September 2026, its direct aid was estimated at 7.9 billion euros, while Paris’s share in joint EU programs was estimated at 18.3 billion euros.

The aid is provided in several areas: artillery, armored vehicles, air defense, aviation weapons, ammunition, and military training.

One of the most notable components of French aid has been the 155-mm CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems. They are highly mobile, can quickly change positions after firing, and use NATO-standard ammunition.

France has also supplied Ukraine with AMX-10 RC armored reconnaissance vehicles, VAB armored personnel carriers, Milan anti-tank missiles, air-launched SCALP missiles, and AASM Hammer air-to-ground bombs.

Another priority is strengthening Ukraine’s air defense. Among the systems and weapons provided are SAMP/T systems, as well as Aster 30, Crotale, and MICA missiles, which strengthen the defense of Ukrainian cities, military facilities, and critical infrastructure against Russian missile and drone attacks.

A significant step was the transfer of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine, which arrived in February 2025. The Mirage 2000-5s are equipped with digital avionics, modern radar systems, and electronic warfare systems, which significantly enhance their combat capabilities. Their detection range for a typical target is 130 km.

France has also entered into a long-term military-technical partnership with Ukraine. On February 16, 2024, the two countries signed a ten-year agreement on security cooperation. The document provides for military and civilian assistance, the development of Ukraine’s defense capabilities, support for its Euro-Atlantic integration, and a consultation mechanism in the event of a new Russian attack.

There are a number of agreements regarding cooperation and the licensed production of certain types of missiles. France also supports the development of Ukrainian anti-missile interceptors as part of the FREYJA project, involving French defense companies and experts from the Directorate General for Armaments.

In November 2025, Ukraine announced its intention to purchase 100 French Rafale fighter jets. The first phase of the cooperation involves an order for 16 aircraft. In particular, France has promised to begin training Ukrainian pilots and mechanics in 2026. Upon completion of the training, the first four fighter jets are to be delivered to Ukraine.



Cooperation Between Military Contingents and the “Volya” Mission



Since the start of the major war, Paris has been providing training for Ukrainian military personnel, training aviation personnel, and performing repairs and maintenance on military equipment. According to data from the French Ministry of the Armed Forces dated February 26, 2026, more than 20,000 Ukrainian service members have undergone training in France and Poland as part of bilateral and European training missions. Among them were soldiers from the Ukrainian “Anna Kyivska” Brigade, who were trained in France.

In November 2026, Western media suddenly intensified their focus on the training and systematic cooperation between military units of both countries. The French international radio station RFI reported that French military personnel have likely been in Ukraine for several months as part of the undeclared “Volia” mission. According to media reports, it is being covered up by the officially recognized “Gerfaut” mission. This refers to the French contingent that has been stationed in Poland since February 2023 as part of the European mission EUMAM-Ukraine and is training Ukrainian commanders.

It is reported that the “Volia” mission is led by a French general, and its structure consists of small groups assigned to short-term tasks—primarily maintaining the new weapons transferred to Ukraine, including Caesar howitzers, Mirage 2000 aircraft, and precision-guided missiles.

Commenting on this information, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barro stated that the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine is part of a mission to train and provide technical support to Ukrainian soldiers. The foreign minister emphasized: “We are not participants in the war in Ukraine and have no intention of becoming so, but we support the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian resistance.”

France on the Verge of Political Change and Risks for Ukraine



Together with the United Kingdom, France has become the political hub for coordinating long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. It is also assuming greater responsibility for European security amid the U.S.’s unpredictable policy toward the European continent.

French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the main advocates for the creation of a European “Coalition of the Willing,” as well as for the initiative to deploy a multinational contingent in Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities.

Macron has repeatedly linked support for Ukraine directly to the security of France and all of Europe, and has emphasized that Ukraine has a place in NATO. Speaking at the summit of European leaders in Dublin, the French president called for even greater assistance to help Ukrainians get through the winter and protect the civilian population from Russian attacks.

“Those who want to cut off Ukraine’s resources are, in fact, trying to force it into an unjust peace. This is the spirit of defeat and a recipe for the next war,” Macron warned.

The French president’s remarks came amid an intensifying political struggle ahead of the presidential election in April 2027. Opinion polls consistently show far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the lead, with about 35% support in the first round and a strong chance of winning in the second.

In the fall of 2026, the de facto leader of the far-right “National Rally” outlined the contours of France’s future foreign policy in the event of her victory—a development that sparked alarm in Kyiv and Brussels.

In an interview with the Financial Times in October 2026, Le Pen openly stated that she would halt direct financial support for Ukraine within six months of taking office. She explains her position by citing France’s budget deficit, which makes it impossible to spend billions of euros supporting Kyiv.

At the same time, Le Pen does not plan to completely halt the supply of military equipment, particularly that contracted through French companies. However, experts agree that Paris will block the transfer of long-range missiles for strikes against Russia and will abandon the idea of sending a European contingent to Ukraine. Another dangerous prospect is the blocking of European integration and the revision of sanctions against Russia—a position Le Pen also insists on.

However, the bleakest prospect is a strategic shift by Paris toward the Kremlin, which could occur in the event of a potential presidency by Marine Le Pen. In contrast to Emmanuel Macron, who supports Ukraine and Kyiv’s ability to negotiate from a position of strength, Le Pen advocates for a quick compromise with Russia, even at the cost of Ukrainian territory and sovereignty.

And since France, along with Germany, is a key supporter of strengthening Ukraine, a change of course in Paris could paralyze decision-making on funding and anti-Russian sanctions at the EU level.

However, the negative expectations surrounding a potential Le Pen presidency do not seem so inevitable in light of her recent statements. On November 16, the politician met with Ukraine’s ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, and discussed continued support for Kyiv in general terms. Through the ambassador, she conveyed to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy that she is ready to meet with him in Brussels or Paris. Le Pen also promised that French diplomacy regarding Ukraine would become “significantly more active.” On the same day, in comments to Western media, she clarified that France would continue providing material aid but would not increase funding. At the same time, the country will honor the agreements regarding the joint EU loan for Ukraine totaling 90 billion euros.

Kovalenko: If Le Pen is elected, the situation will be difficult, but not absolutely critical



Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military and political analyst with the “Information Resistance” group, has no positive expectations regarding Marine Le Pen should she win the 2027 election. The far-right leader is known for the fact that her election campaigns have been financed on numerous occasions by Russia via Czech banks and branches of Russian banks in the Czech Republic, Kovalenko notes.

“Marine Le Pen takes a more pro-Russian stance. Therefore, we must prepare morally, psychologically, politically, and diplomatically for the possibility that, regarding military aid, relations may deteriorate—not so much with France as with Marine Le Pen as the country’s new leader.

I suspect this will be a more far-reaching crisis. Since Marine Le Pen is a populist and is racially, nationally, religiously, and culturally intolerant of other nationalities, cultures, and faiths. For example, she has a rather complicated relationship with the Muslim community in France and beyond.

But there are a few points to consider. Le Pen has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine—that’s already a positive step. I’d also like to remind you that Ukraine and France have certain long-term agreements. For example, contracts for the supply of Rafale multi-role light fighter jets are designed not for a single month or year, but for the long term.

If Marine Le Pen begins to block existing contracts—whether funded by Ukraine or European funds—France will face penalties for failing to fulfill the obligations it assumed prior to Le Pen’s likely election. Yes, this will be unpleasant for us. But it will be even more unpleasant for France and its defense industry. Overall, this will affect the stability of this woman’s potential administration.

We will face many challenges related to Marine Le Pen, but none so complex as to affect Ukraine’s stability. “Of course, France plays a very important role in supplying us with military equipment and weapons, but this is not an absolutely critical situation where it is impossible to diversify supplies from a single country,” says Oleksandr Kovalenko.



Snegirev: The French mission may have been assessing potential conditions for deploying peacekeepers



Media reports about the secret mission were not a mere coincidence. First and foremost, this is a political signal to European partners, the United States, and, above all, the Russian Federation regarding the resolution of the war in Ukraine, according to military analyst Dmytro Snegirev.

“Our Western partners have made it clear: Europe’s absence from the negotiating table raises serious concerns. First and foremost, this concerns the Coalition of the Willing, led by France and the United Kingdom.

The emergence of information about the “Volya” mission is an example of a controlled leak. Note the timing of its release: on the eve of a trilateral meeting between the leaders of the U.S., China, and Russia, during which they will discuss a possible end to the war in Ukraine—but without the participation of European partners.

In this way, Europe is demonstrating possible scenarios for its involvement in resolving the war. Let me remind you that Emmanuel Macron once said that among the options being considered is the presence of a French military contingent in Ukraine as a peacekeeping mission. In other words, the Europeans are effectively making it clear: we are already present in Ukraine.

Russia had previously stated that such a scenario was unacceptable to it and threatened to treat French and other foreign military personnel as legitimate military targets. Therefore, the public disclosure of information about the Europeans’ presence can be seen as evidence that, despite Russian threats, Europeans are already present in Ukraine. And there has been no further escalation in response to this.

The second important point is the emphasis on the fact that we are talking about instructors as well as representatives of the intelligence services. This is key. Their presence primarily involves monitoring the situation and assessing opportunities for further action, in particular the deployment of a peacekeeping contingent.

They are studying the front lines, the Ukrainian side’s logistics, and the potential conditions for deploying peacekeepers. That is precisely why the emergence of such information has both political and practical significance,” the analyst emphasizes.

According to him, Marine Le Pen’s statement is no less important—it, too, should not be viewed in isolation from the publication regarding possible scenarios for a French military presence in Ukraine. These two events reinforce one another.

“Le Pen’s statement served as a signal to Russia that it should not count on a split in Europe regarding further military and technical assistance to Ukraine. Moscow had hoped that a change in political leadership, particularly in France, would put European unity on this issue on hold and effectively dismantle the Coalition of the Willing.

Russia’s calculation was that Europe does not have a unified position on Ukraine’s future, and that rising anti-Ukrainian sentiment and political changes in certain countries would weaken support for Kyiv. “However, one of the key countries in the Coalition of the Willing is now demonstrating its readiness to continue providing military and economic aid to Ukraine,” says Snegirev.

The military analyst notes that the presence of European military instructors and specialists in Ukraine has long been no secret. Everyone understands that sophisticated Western weapons systems require not only trained operators but also specialists to maintain and repair them.

“The Russians know perfectly well who maintains the SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile systems or the French Mirage fighter jets. Likewise, there’s no point in pretending that the training of Ukrainian specialists to work with Western aircraft is carried out exclusively by Ukrainian forces.

And this isn’t just about pilots. It takes about half a year to train a pilot, but it’s much more difficult to train technical personnel. Maintaining a single aircraft requires a team of specialists—roughly six technicians. In other words, to keep even a small number of aircraft operational, a significant number of specialists are needed who understand the specifics of French aviation technology and know how to repair it. The same applies to anti-aircraft missile systems. These are complex weapon systems that require specialized training,” Snegirev concludes.

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