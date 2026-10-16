In South Korea, the number of people employed in manufacturing rose in September for the first time in 27 months. The sector employed 4.36 million people, 16,000 more than a year earlier, Korea Herald reports, citing the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

This was the first increase in the indicator since June 2024, ending a 26-month streak of declining employment in the industry. In August, the sector lost 38,000 jobs, and in July, 68,000.

Trends across sectors

Bin Hyeon-jun, director general for social statistics, said employment declined in the automotive and textile industries. At the same time, gains in the chemical industry, the production of fabricated metal products, and other transport equipment helped manufacturing return to growth.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy linked the improvement to resilient exports and favorable business sentiment. The total number of employed people in the country’s economy increased by 113,000 over the year to 29.27 million. This was the third consecutive month in which the increase exceeded 100,000, although it slowed compared with 184,000 in August.

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Seasonally adjusted, the number of employed people in September rose by 40,000 compared with August. This extended monthly employment growth to four consecutive months.

Weak figures among young people

In accommodation and food services, the number of jobs fell by 97,000, the largest decline since February 2021. Employment in construction decreased by 48,000 people. In contrast, the number of employed people in health care and social assistance rose by 207,000.

The number of employed people aged 15 to 29 fell by 147,000, extending the decline for the 47th consecutive month. The youth employment rate dropped by 1.1 percentage points to 44%, while the youth unemployment rate rose by 0.6 percentage points to 5.4%, the highest September figure in four years.

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