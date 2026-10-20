The Western Australian government has proposed banning religious schools from dismissing teachers or expelling students because of their sexual orientation. Schools would also be unable to refuse students admission because of a disability. As ABC News Australia reports, the changes are envisaged in a review of the state's Equal Opportunity Act.

An exception will remain only for religion

According to Western Australia's Attorney-General Tony Buti, religious institutions, including schools, will retain the ability to make employment decisions based on a candidate's religion. However, this exception will not extend to sexual orientation and other grounds.

The bill is also expected to strengthen protections for people with disabilities in all circumstances, including education. Felicity Crich, a mother of two children with autism, said the proposed provisions would give families more opportunities to seek the necessary conditions and accommodations for their children.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The biggest reform in more than 40 years

Buti called the initiative the biggest update to the state's anti-discrimination legislation in more than 40 years. The bill also provides for a ban on discrimination against people due to homelessness, experience of domestic violence, pregnancy, breastfeeding, or participation in trade union activities.

Western Australian Premier Roger Cook said that no one should face discrimination or abuse because of race, religion, sexuality, or disability. The bill is planned to be introduced to the state parliament on Wednesday.

In 2024, Western Australian authorities introduced the first package of changes aimed at improving the situation of LGBTQIA+ people. In particular, they abolished the requirement to undergo medical or surgical procedures to change sex or gender, and also disbanded the Board that considered applications for gender changes.

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