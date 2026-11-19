Ahead of a planned meeting in Shenzhen, China, with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin is not ready for serious negotiations on ending the war against Ukraine. The Russian Federation, an aggressor state, is counting on further successes by its army, RMF24 reports, citing Western intelligence assessments obtained by The New York Times.

Betting on winter pressure

According to Western services, Putin seeks to continue hostilities at least through the winter. Moscow, according to these assessments, expects either to improve its position on the front in eastern Ukraine or to weaken Ukrainian resistance through intensified drone and missile attacks.

At the same time, The New York Times reports that Russia is facing significant losses, difficulties recruiting military personnel, and an unstable economic situation. Western intelligence estimates that between 40,000 and 50,000 Russians are killed or seriously wounded in Ukraine every month.

France's ambassador to the United States, Aurélien Lechevallier, told the publication that Russia's economic situation is becoming increasingly difficult. In his view, Putin needs the war to preserve his own position by maintaining militaristic rhetoric in the country.

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Moscow's demands and Europe's position

As The New York Times writes, in talks with representatives of the Trump administration, Moscow set out conditions for a possible settlement, including the transfer of all of Donbas to Russia and Ukraine's commitment not to join NATO. Russia also again demanded a new European security architecture, including the withdrawal of NATO forces to their 1997 positions.

European diplomats consider these demands impossible to fulfill. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas assessed that Moscow is not conducting genuine negotiations but is trying to conceal its true intentions. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin stressed that Russia's readiness to end its aggression must be confirmed by concrete actions, including stopping its daily attacks on Ukraine.

Planned talks

Trump said he plans to discuss nuclear arms control and the war against Ukraine with Putin and Xi Jinping. Putin's adviser Yuri Ushakov said that the Kremlin attaches great importance to these talks.

France and the United Kingdom are meanwhile holding exercises in Poland and Turkey involving 2,800 military personnel. Their purpose is to prepare for the possible provision of support to Ukraine after a ceasefire is concluded.

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