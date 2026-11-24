Legia Warsaw defender Zoran Arsenić will miss the next several months due to a knee injury. It cannot be ruled out that the 32-year-old Croatian will not play again in the current Ekstraklasa season. Interia Sport reports this, citing TVP Sport journalist Piotr Kameniecki.

Last match in October

Arsenić last took to the field for Legia on October 17, in a match against Cracovia that ended in a 1:1 draw. After that, he spent several matches on the bench and also played for the club's reserve team, which competes in the second division.

In recent days, the Croatian footballer has not trained with the team at the club's centre in Książenice. Following an examination, it became known that he had sustained a knee injury that will require a lengthy absence.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A problem for Legia's defence

Arsenić's prolonged absence narrows the selection of central defenders available to head coach Marek Papszun. According to Kameniecki, the nominal centre-backs remaining at his disposal are Rafał Augustyniak, Kamil Piątkowski and Robert Dzieleł Jr. Nominal left-back Arkadiusz Reca, who played in a back three in the match against Wisła Płock, can also play in this position.

Interia Sport notes that the club may look for a new central defender in winter. TVP Sport named Raków player Stratos Svarnas, whose contract expires at the end of June, as a possible candidate.

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