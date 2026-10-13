More than two dozen US lawmakers on Tuesday asked the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to suspend the use of a new artificial intelligence tool in the Washington area. The tool is intended to assist air traffic controllers, and the request was prompted by safety concerns. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

FAA pilot project

Among the letter’s authors were Democratic members of the House of Representatives April Delaney, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Don Beyer. They expressed concern about an FAA pilot project involving the use of this tool to assist controllers in the Washington area.

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Safety and training issues

In the letter, the lawmakers said they had not seen reports on the tool’s safety assessments and testing. According to them, they had also not been informed about efforts to train aviation safety personnel on how best to use this technology.

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