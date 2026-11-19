Valeriy Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, stated that threats to maritime security are escalating not only in the Black Sea but also along other strategically important maritime routes. He emphasized that the protection of seafarers and the safety of navigation require special attention from the international community.

According to the ambassador, dangers at sea are increasing and are no longer limited to specific regions.

“We are seeing this right now not only in the Black Sea but also on other strategically important maritime routes on which the global economy depends. That is why the work of seafarers and the safety of navigation require special attention today,” Zaluzhny emphasized.

The former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that despite the full-scale war, Ukrainian seafarers continue to transport food, fuel, and other vital cargoes on which entire regions depend.

He also drew attention to the activities of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which addresses issues of maritime safety and the protection of maritime workers.

“The protection of seafarers is one of the key areas of this organization’s work, so the decision by the IMO Council, which recently condemned Russian attacks on civilian vessels and seafarers, is not just words but a foundation for further action.

I am grateful to our international partners for their solidarity and practical assistance. Investments in Ukrainian seafarers, their education, and social protection are a contribution to the resilience of the global maritime industry and the future of Ukraine,” he added.

Separately, the ambassador expressed his gratitude to Arsenio Domínguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization; Stephen Cotton, Secretary-General of the International Transport Workers’ Federation; and Oleg Grygoryuk, Chairman of the Trade Union of Maritime Transport Workers of Ukraine.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi thanked them for their support of Ukrainian seafarers and for organizing the Second Ukrainian Maritime Forum in London.

Zaluzhny made this statement during the Second Ukrainian Maritime Forum in London.

According to RMF24, in the Black Sea, approximately 75 kilometers southeast of Cape Kaliakra, a maritime drone struck and sank the cargo ship Betul 8. The incident occurred on Monday morning in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

The vessel, owned by Adnoc L&S, was attacked while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday evening. One crew member is missing, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

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