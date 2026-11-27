Global clothing brands Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, and Celio have begun shifting some of their orders from Bangladesh to other Asian countries. This move was prompted by mass strikes by garment workers demanding significantly higher wages. Between November 1 and 18, 2026, alone, the companies redirected orders worth $254 million, according to Reuters.

India has benefited the most from these changes. It is there that international companies have directed a significant portion of the orders previously fulfilled by factories in Bangladesh. Other countries that have received new contracts include Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

According to garment factory owners, the relocation of orders is due to instability at the production sites. Workers are protesting en masse over low wages and demanding better working conditions. Due to the strikes, some factories are unable to operate as usual, and international customers are looking for ways to keep clothing shipments moving.

Why Workers Took to the Streets

The Bangladeshi government has already agreed to raise the minimum wage in the garment industry by 36%. However, workers were not satisfied with this decision. They believe it is insufficient and are demanding that wages be more than doubled.

For workers, this is not just a matter of higher pay, but also of being able to cover their daily expenses. At the same time, for factory owners, the ongoing protests mean a halt in production, delays in fulfilling contracts, and the risk of losing foreign customers.

Bangladesh Is Already Losing Hundreds of Millions of Dollars

The consequences of the protests are being felt throughout the country’s economy. According to an industry association’s estimate, production losses due to the strikes have exceeded $400 million. This is a serious blow to Bangladesh, as the garment industry accounts for more than 80% of the country’s export revenue.

That is precisely why business owners fear that the current situation will have consequences even after the protests end. If international brands find more stable suppliers in other countries, they may not return all their orders to Bangladesh. In that case, the temporary relocation of production will turn into a long-term shift in trading partners.

Will international brands return to Bangladesh?

This is particularly dangerous for the local garment industry, as it relies heavily on orders from large foreign companies. Shifting even a portion of production to India, Vietnam, or Cambodia could affect factory revenues and the number of jobs.

At the same time, for now, the discussion centers on redirecting some orders, not on brands completely ceasing to work with Bangladesh. Factory owners hope the situation can be resolved and that companies will resume working with local manufacturers. Inditex, the company that owns Zara, declined to comment on the situation. Representatives from H&M, Marks & Spencer, and Celio did not respond to inquiries from Reuters journalists.

How the situation unfolds will depend on whether the government, factory owners, and workers can reach an agreement on wages and working conditions. If the protests continue, Bangladesh risks losing even more orders to other Asian manufacturers, according to Reuters.

In Bangladesh, nearly 150 garment factories in the industrial areas of Savar, Ashulia, and Gazipur were shut down over the weekend due to a strike by workers demanding an increase in the minimum monthly wage.

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