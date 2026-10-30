In the United States, in the state of Minnesota, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and activist Kem Gigby have been charged with unlawful voting and identity theft. According to Fortune, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said the men gave poll workers the names of registered voters without those individuals’ knowledge or permission.

According to the prosecution, 42-year-old O’Keefe of West Palm Beach, Florida, and 26-year-old Gigby of Covington, Washington, began the voter vouching process during the August 11 primary election. They were wearing suits and recording conversations with poll workers for a video intended to demonstrate what they claim are vulnerabilities in the state’s election laws.

Poll workers’ reaction

In Minnesota, a registered voter can vouch for another voter’s identity and residence within the same precinct if that person does not have a document showing their current address. The person being vouched for must also confirm their identity and eligibility to vote by providing a driver’s license or state ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Poll workers noticed the group’s unusual behavior and informed election officials, who contacted police. According to Moriarty, O’Keefe and Gigby did not sign the oath required to complete the process, but the use of false names and the initiation of the process provided grounds for the charges.

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The county attorney said the incident demonstrated the effectiveness of the system for detecting and responding to violations during the primary election. She emphasized that protecting free and fair elections is one of her office’s priorities.

O’Keefe’s position

In a video and written statement, O’Keefe said that he and Gigby were acting as investigative journalists and did not intend to complete the process. According to him, they left the polling places without touching any ballots and only asked poll workers hypothetical questions about voter vouching rules.

O’Keefe Media Group said the team deliberately simulated an “extreme scenario” to test the workers’ response and determine what safeguards they would describe. Gigby did not respond to a request for comment. According to court records, he did not have an attorney, and neither O’Keefe nor Gigby had yet had an opportunity to state their position in court.

The vouching procedure is used rarely: during the November 2024 election, it was used in fewer than 0.6% of ballots cast in the state, according to data from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.

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