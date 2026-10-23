In Poland, Deputy Minister of Funds and Regional Policy Jan Szyszko said that he had asked Prime Minister Donald Tusk to dismiss him from his post as state secretary at the ministry. Szyszko is a politician from the Poland 2050 party. He made his appeal public in a statement.

Szyszko’s statement

In the statement, Szyszko wrote: “I have asked Prime Minister Donald Tusk to dismiss me from the position of State Secretary at the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy.” RMF24 reports.

Previous personnel statement

The day before, Minister Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz announced her departure from the government. This announcement preceded Szyszko’s statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

RMF24 did not specify the reasons for Szyszko’s decision and did not report whether the prime minister had already considered his request. The outlet also did not provide a timeline for a possible dismissal.

The RMF24 report was published on October 23. The article states that additional information on the personnel changes is expected to appear later.

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