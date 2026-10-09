Russian propagandist Mikhail Zvinchuk, who was detained in Montenegro, has ties to the Russian government. He is the founder of the “Rybary” propaganda network, worked in the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense, and was also a member of a working group established by order of Vladimir Putin. In addition, Zvinchuk has received awards for supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Who is Mikhail Zvinchuk?

Mykhailo Zvinchuk was born on July 19, 1991, in Vladivostok. He is currently known as the author and co-owner of the Russian Telegram channel “Rybary,” which has over a million subscribers. The propagandist also hosts the program “Daily Roundup” on the “Solovyov LIVE” TV channel.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Zvinchuk uses “Rybary” to systematically spread disinformation, justify the Russian invasion, and discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, he promotes the Kremlin’s narrative on so-called “denazification,” refers to the Ukrainian government as the “Kyiv regime,” and justifies the violent seizure of Ukrainian territories. In his appearances, the propagandist also casts doubt on Ukrainian identity.

Zvinchuk works closely with Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov. He regularly appears on Solovyov’s television programs as a military expert, commenting on the situation at the front and spreading Kremlin narratives.

In addition, Zvinchuk creates the propaganda comic series “Once Upon a Time.” These comics are designed to romanticize Russian soldiers and paint a negative image of Ukrainian defenders, particularly among young audiences.

Zvinchuk’s Ties to the Kremlin

On December 20, 2022, Vladimir Putin issued a decree appointing Zvinchuk to a working group tasked with addressing issues of mobilization preparation, mobilization, and the social and legal protection of participants in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

On June 8, 2023, the occupying authorities in Crimea awarded the propagandist the Order “For Loyalty to Duty” for his allegedly significant contribution to the development of journalism. On November 16 of that same year, Zvinchuk received the Medal of the Order “For Merit to the Fatherland,” 2nd Class. He was awarded the medal for “providing informational support for the special military operation.”

Ukrainian intelligence emphasized that the state awards and Zvinchuk’s involvement in the work of Russian government agencies indicate the Kremlin’s support for his propaganda activities.

As a reminder, the head of the Russian pro-war channel Rybár was detained in Montenegro.

Additionally, Medvedev called for the capture of Europeans and Americans to secure the release of the channel’s Z-blogger, Rybár.

Montenegro’s prime minister pledged to defend European integration following the detention of Rybár’s director.

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