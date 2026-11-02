In the United States, the number of detentions for illegally crossing the southern border has decreased by more than 93% compared with the peak level during Joe Biden’s presidency. France 24 reported this, citing official data.

Trump’s campaign promise

Stopping illegal crossings of the southern border was one of US President Donald Trump’s main campaign promises during the 2024 campaign. According to the broadcaster’s assessment, the current official figures indicate that this promise has been fulfilled.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tighter controls

After Trump’s re-election, more than 450 kilometres of additional border wall were built along the US southern border. France 24 also reports increased militarization of the border area and the threat of large-scale raids by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to France 24 journalists, the combination of these measures has made entry into the United States through illegal border crossing nearly impossible. Wassim Cornet and Loïc Pialat prepared the report on the situation at the border from California.

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