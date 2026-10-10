In the Mexican city of Mazatlán, riots at the state-run El Castillo prison over two days killed 11 inmates and a two-year-old boy who was there during a family visit. Another 16 inmates were injured, Mexico News Daily reports.

Shooting during visits

According to the Sinaloa State Ministry of Security, the clash on Thursday began during scheduled family visits. Inmates gained access to firearms and used them inside the facility. Shooting began in two adjacent sections of the prison.

The facility's administration imposed a lockdown and raised the alarm, but was unable to immediately stop the confrontation. The army, navy, National Guard and state security forces were deployed to restore control. Ten people were killed during the clashes on Thursday, while another 16 inmates were injured.

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Investigation into how weapons entered the prison

Sinaloa Security Minister Sinue Tellez confirmed the death of the two-year-old boy. According to the child's mother, she came to visit her husband but briefly left to pick up another child, leaving her son with his father, who was in prison. Available information indicates that the boy's father is among the 16 hospitalized inmates.

On Friday, another clash occurred in one of the blocks, killing two inmates. Law enforcement officers quickly brought the situation under control. The state prosecutor's office and federal security forces are investigating how weapons entered the facility: two 9 mm pistols were seized there after the incident. Investigators are also checking whether prison staff could have been involved in bringing the weapons onto prison grounds.

Relatives of inmates gathered outside El Castillo, demanding information about their loved ones. The state Ministry of Security said that the remaining inmates were safe and that an interagency task force continued to operate inside and around the facility.

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