The Poland national team will play the opening match of the 2027 Men's Volleyball World Championship on September 9 at the ERGO ARENA in Gdańsk, Poland. Gdańsk and the Pomeranian Voivodeship will host the tournament's opening ceremony and the group in which the Polish team will play.

The start date was moved

As Interia Sport reports, the date of the official start of the competition was changed following negotiations between the Polish Volleyball Federation and the International Volleyball Federation, FIVB.

Polish Volleyball Federation President Sebastian Świderski said that the Poland national team's match on September 9 will be held during prime television time. He called it an organizational success and an important event for Polish fans.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The opponent will be determined by the draw

The Poles' opponent in the opening match has not yet been announced. The participants in the Poland national team's group are to be determined on December 3 during the official draw in Wieliczka.

The match at the ERGO ARENA will mark the official start of the 2027 Men's World Championship.

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