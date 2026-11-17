During an online address at the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force with additional aircraft.

The head of state noted that Ukraine needs at least 40 more F-16 fighter jets. The need for additional aircraft stems from the fact that the current fleet regularly requires complex maintenance and repairs, causing them to spend a significant portion of their time on the ground instead of carrying out combat missions in the air.

The President emphasized the importance of the F-16s in defending Ukrainian airspace, particularly for effectively intercepting and destroying Russian Shahed-type attack drones and cruise missiles.

Source: “Suspilne.”

The 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format began on November 17 at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting was convened by the United Kingdom and Germany, which co-chair the group.

During the “Ramstein” meeting, Ukraine will present its partners with key requirements for strengthening its defense. Specifically, the discussion will focus on interceptors for air defense, ammunition for combat aircraft, and additional funding.

The 36th meeting of the Ramstein-format Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense took place on September 9, 2026.

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