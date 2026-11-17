During an online address at the 37th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense in the “Ramstein” format, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put forward a pragmatic initiative to address the shortage of air defense capabilities.

The head of state emphasized that air defense is a top priority for protecting human lives from Russian attacks involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and “Shahed”-type attack drones. According to him, there are sufficient quantities of ready-to-use interceptor missiles for the *Patriot* systems (specifically PAC-2 and PAC-3) and *IRIS-T* systems, which are intended to defend Ukrainian airspace rather than remain idle.

To speed up deliveries, the President proposed a reciprocal exchange: partners would transfer their available missiles to Ukraine for immediate use and, in return, receive new units that Ukraine has already ordered and is expecting within production schedules. According to the Ukrainian leader, this mechanism will allow for the immediate fulfillment of the Defense Forces’ critical needs, while also helping allies replenish their own arsenals with the latest models in the future.

The head of state announced this in a video address.

Also, during an online address at the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force with additional aircraft.

The 37th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense in the “Ramstein” format began on November 17 at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting was convened by the United Kingdom and Germany, which co-chair the group.

During the “Ramstein” meeting, Ukraine will present its partners with key requirements for strengthening its defense. Specifically, the discussion will focus on interceptors for air defense, ammunition for combat aviation, and additional funding.

The 36th meeting of the Ramstein-format Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense took place on September 9, 2026.

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