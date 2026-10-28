Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Washington against drawing closer to Moscow in the economic sphere. In his view, such a “partnership” is unlikely to be beneficial for the U.S. in the long term.

The diesel deal opens the door for the U.S. to take similar steps with Russia in the future. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

“This includes, in particular, fertilizers, gas, frozen assets, and other individuals and entities from which sanctions could be lifted. This has already happened to some extent—the lifting of sanctions against Russian oligarchs close to Russia’s leader. Energy resources are part of Russia’s proposal,” the president said.

He added that Russia understands the scale of its natural resources and exercises centralized control over them. Therefore, Russia may offer Washington a kind of “economic marriage.”

“It is unlikely that such a ‘marriage’ would be beneficial to the U.S. in the long term, because in every deal with Russia there is some unpleasant aspect that isn’t immediately apparent, but in the short term it may seem as though there are certain benefits,” the president emphasized, according to a UNIAN correspondent.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would not attack ships with Russian diesel engines heading to the U.S.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress is preparing an investigation into the diesel deal with Putin.

Russian oil refineries are ramping up diesel fuel production in October after the Russian government granted export quotas under the supply agreement between Russia and the U.S.

Russia has declared its readiness to supply the U.S. with any volume of diesel fuel. At the same time, diesel in the U.S. is already more expensive than it was before the fuel deal with Putin.

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