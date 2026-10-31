Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul for talks with Erdogan and a meeting with Patriarch Bartholomew

On Saturday, October 31, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul with his delegation. In Turkey, he is scheduled to hold important talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as well as a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the visit is intended to discuss security issues, strengthening the partnership between Ukraine and Turkey, and diplomatic prospects.

“We are working to strengthen the protection of our people, our bilateral partnership with Turkey, and real diplomatic prospects. There are important issues regarding navigation in the Black Sea. A meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is also scheduled. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine,” the head of state emphasized.

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Special attention is planned to be given to the safety of shipping in the Black Sea during the talks.

The head of state announced his visit on his Telegram channel.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the leaders of Finland and Norway to convey certain messages to Vladimir Putin during their phone calls. These contacts with the Russian side were previously coordinated with Kyiv.

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