Zelenskyy became the first foreign leader to address the Danish Parliament from the rostrum of its main chamber

On November 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of the Danish Parliament, the Folketing. He became the first head of a foreign state to speak from the rostrum of the main chamber of the Danish Parliament.

This is how Zelenskyy addressed the members of parliament during his speech in the Danish parliament. The president noted that it was a special honor for him to be the first foreign leader invited to speak in this chamber.

He also mentioned that other world leaders had previously sought to address Danish parliamentarians in this chamber, including the U.S. president in 1997.

“It is a great honor for me to be here today, to have been invited to speak in this chamber, and to be a friend—a friend of Denmark, a friend you can always trust, no matter the circumstances,” the head of state emphasized.

During his address to the Danish Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the country for its solidarity with and support of Ukraine. He emphasized that the Danes are guided by the principle of responsibility not only for themselves but also for others. According to the head of state, this is part of Denmark’s national spirit.

“In today’s world, treating others the way you would like to be treated is priceless. Thank you for being Denmark—a country that acts with an open heart and confidence, a country that Ukraine and all of Europe can always count on,” the president said.

Zelenskyy also joked that the only thing to regret today is the lack of a shared border between Ukraine and Denmark. According to him, Denmark has “much better neighbors.”

Earlier, Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark and announced a new aid package for Ukraine’s defense.

Zelenskyy outlined the main task of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10.

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