Ukraine’s primary goal is to bring the war to an end, and only then to move on to discussing future agreements, security issues, and prosperity. This is precisely the message the Ukrainian delegation must convey during the talks in Abu Dhabi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 11 while speaking with journalists in Denmark.

“First, we need to think about how to stop the war; then, about the structure; and next, about security and prosperity. I hope that our delegation in Abu Dhabi will be able to convey this message: first and foremost, we must stop the war,” said the head of state.

The president thus outlined the sequence in which Ukraine proposes to address the issues of a peaceful settlement: first, a cessation of hostilities, and then the definition of the parameters of agreements, security guarantees, and conditions for further development.

On Wednesday, November 11, the second day of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on resolving the war will take place in Abu Dhabi (the capital of the UAE). The parties plan to discuss a possible ceasefire, energy issues, and security in the Black Sea.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10. The negotiation process began with consultations with European and American partners, followed by a trilateral meeting involving delegations from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine raised the issue of a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties discussed options for an exchange on a “1,000 for 1,000” or even “1,500 for 1,500” basis. No final agreements have been reached yet, but the U.S. delegation plans to raise this issue during its next contacts with the Russian side.

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