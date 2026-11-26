On November 26, the Paris Court of Appeals decided to refer the case of French actor Gérard Depardieu to trial. He is accused of raping actress Charlotte Arnoux, which, according to her, occurred in 2018 when she was 22 years old. Depardieu himself denies the allegations, and his defense team has already stated that it may appeal the court’s decision.

Charlotte Arnoux reported the alleged rape a few days after visiting Depardieu’s home in Paris. She had gone there to rehearse a play. At the time, the actor was a friend of her father’s. The case was initially closed due to insufficient evidence. However, Arnou did not agree with this decision and succeeded in having it reviewed. In the summer of 2020, French law enforcement launched an official investigation.

The actress reported two incidents of rape. According to her, the first occurred on August 7, 2018, and the second took place six days later at a hotel. However, the appeals court decided to proceed with only the first incident. Depardieu will not be prosecuted for the second incident.

How the parties reacted

Charlotte Arnoux’s attorney, Karine Durieux-Diebol, called the upcoming trial a historic event. She said that following the appeals court’s decision, the actress felt “genuine relief.” She had been seeking a trial for eight years. Depardieu’s attorney, David-Olivier Kaminski, stated that the court had partially ruled in favor of his client. He also did not rule out the possibility that the defense would appeal the decision to a higher court.

The actor himself has consistently denied the allegations. Back in 2023, he published an open letter in the French newspaper Le Figaro, in which he stated that his relationship with Arnoux did not involve coercion or violence.

Another Sexual Assault Case

This is not the first time Gérard Depardieu has stood trial on charges of sexual assault. In 2025, he was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women during the filming of *The Green Shutters* in 2021. At that time, the court sentenced the actor to 18 months of probation. In addition, Depardieu was added to the sex offender registry and ordered to pay compensation to the victims.

The new case concerns events from 2018. The court is now set to hear Charlotte Arnaud’s allegations regarding a single incident. The decision to refer the case to court does not mean the actor’s guilt has already been proven, according to the BBC.

In France, French actor Gérard Depardieu will stand trial on charges of raping actress Charlotte Arnoux in 2018. France 24 reported this, citing the actor’s lawyer, David-Olivier Kaminski. Depardieu denies any wrongdoing in this case.

French authorities are conducting an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against actor Gérard Depardieu and writer Michel Houellebecq.

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