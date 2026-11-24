The images were likely used to promote the essay “Emprises, les impasses d’une success story” (“Coercive Control: The Dead Ends of a Success Story”), written by French philosopher and psychoanalyst Sabine Prohoris. The author questions the concept of “emprise” (a French term meaning psychological control of one person over another) and even calls into question the fact that Gisèle Pelico is a victim. Prohoris, known for her criticism of the #MeToo movement, stated that she did not make the decision to distribute these images.

Pelico’s lawyers called this incident yet another attack against her. The 73-year-old woman herself told the French television channel BFM TV that she would sue the publisher and the author.

“Today, I once again feel humiliated, exposed, and offended. I have fought to regain my dignity and freedom. I will not allow anyone to take them away from me,” she said.

The publisher, Tinbad, stated that it would not reprint the book, and Sabine Prohoris would no longer be involved in promoting it. The publisher described the incident as “an unfortunate communication misstep that did not reflect the book’s content.”

The publisher apologized to Giselle Pelico and Sabine Prohoris, emphasizing that “no images of rape or pornographic videos were sent to members of the press.”

The book is no longer available on the publisher’s website. According to Tinbad, approximately 280 copies remain in circulation.

Gisèle Pelico became known worldwide for her fight against sexual violence—following a trial known as the “Mazan case” (named after the town in southeastern France where the couple lived). Between 2011 and 2020, her then-husband drugged her, raped her, and recruited dozens of other men online to rape her while she was unconscious.

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The court sentenced 72-year-old Dominique Pelico to 20 years in prison, while approximately 50 other men found guilty of participating in the assault received prison terms ranging from 5 to 13 years.

At least 15 men found guilty of raping Gisèle Pelico have appealed their sentences.