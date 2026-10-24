France’s Yellow Vests movement has called for nationwide protests on October 31 against what it describes as the government’s «authoritarian course». This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing BFMTV.

Actions near parliament and city halls

The movement plans to hold rallies and sit-in protests near the National Assembly building in Paris, as well as near city halls throughout France. The statement said that the purpose of the mobilization is to defend civil liberties.

The Yellow Vests said there is discontent in the country that, in their view, is not being heard. They accused the government of contempt, unwillingness to listen, lies, and repression.

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Bans on demonstrations

Representatives of the movement also said that civil liberties are under threat and criticized the actions of the executive branch, calling its course increasingly authoritarian. The call for new protests came after French authorities banned several demonstrations across the country.

According to the source, the bans were introduced after a wave of violence and looting that shook France a week earlier. Thousands of people were also expected on the streets of Paris and other major cities on Saturday to protest against the rising cost of living and inadequate teaching conditions.

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