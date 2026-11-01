In Poland, the Constitutional Tribunal may resume hearing cases on their merits within a few weeks. Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek said this on TVP Info, RMF24 reports.

First hearings expected in a few weeks

On Friday, Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska assumed leadership of the Constitutional Tribunal and suspended its previous head, Bogdan Święczkowski, from performing his duties. According to Żurek, the first hearings and consideration of the first cases on their merits may take place within a few weeks.

The minister noted that this concerns, among other things, citizens’ complaints which, in his assessment, had remained unexamined for a long time. He also described preparing the budget for the next year as one of the urgent tasks facing the tribunal’s new leadership and positively assessed the convening of the General Assembly of Constitutional Tribunal Judges.

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Statements on immunities and the president’s visit

Żurek said he wants the motions to lift the immunity of individuals from the tribunal’s suspended leadership, submitted on Friday, to be considered as soon as possible. In particular, he accused Święczkowski of allegedly considering himself beyond the jurisdiction of ordinary legal procedures. This is the minister’s position, not a fact established by a court.

Separately, the head of Poland’s Justice Ministry sharply criticized President Karol Nawrocki’s nighttime visit to the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw. According to RMF24, the president interrupted a trip to Senegal, returned to the capital, held consultations with the First President of the Supreme Court, Zbigniew Kapiński, and later arrived at the tribunal’s building on Szucha Avenue.

Żurek said he views the president’s entry into the building in terms of criminal law and believes that the prosecutor’s office should respond to the actions of the people who accompanied Nawrocki. Against the backdrop of the situation at the tribunal, an order convening an extraordinary General Assembly of Judges for November 3 was published on the website of Poland’s Supreme Court. Participants are to discuss threats to the constitutional order, the independence of the judiciary, and the functioning of the state’s constitutional bodies.

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