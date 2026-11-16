In Poland, Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek has submitted a request to Sejm Speaker Włodzimierz Czarzasty seeking consent to hold MP Łukasz Mejza criminally liable. RMF24 reports, citing a statement by the head of the Ministry of Justice.

Request to the Sejm

Żurek wrote on social media platform X that the materials collected in the case provide grounds for a justified suspicion that Mejza committed four crimes. The Sejm’s consent is required to hold an MP criminally liable.

According to the minister, the suspicions concern fraud and attempted fraud causing multimillion losses to the Siepomaga foundation, money laundering, as well as the use of invoices from the VinciNeoClinic company that certified falsehoods.

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Claims of misleading people

Żurek stated that the case concerns the possible misleading of donors, the foundation and parents of ill children regarding the effectiveness and cost of alleged therapies.

In 2021, media reported that representatives of a company of which Mejza was allegedly president at the time offered therapy in North America, as well as medical support in Poland after the procedure. Among others, it was offered to parents of children with muscular dystrophy. At the time, media noted that the method had no medical confirmation.

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