Brian Kilmeade, a host on the American television network Fox News, sharply criticized Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, for his compliments toward Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The U.S. official called the Kremlin leader a “humanist” and expressed his respect for him during a meeting in St. Petersburg.

The Fox News anchor posted a video in which he expressed outrage over Steve Witkoff’s characterization of Vladimir Putin.

According to the journalist, such compliments demonstrate the American official’s naivety, and the Russians may have taken his words with derision.

“The Russians were probably just laughing their heads off,” Kilmid said, commenting on the remarks made by Donald Trump’s special envoy.

The journalist emphasized that calling Putin a humanist is inappropriate given the persecution of political opponents and journalists in Russia. He also urged viewers not to use such descriptions when referring to the Russian leader.

“Such words only make you look naive. A humanist? This man kills his opponents, arrests journalists... Ladies and gentlemen, everyone listening to me: if you see Vladimir Putin, don’t call him a humanist,” the host continued.

The criticism stemmed from a statement Steve Witkoff made during a conversation with Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. Donald Trump’s special envoy stated that the Russian president also deserves to be called a “humanist.”

Addressing the Kremlin leader, Witkoff noted that Putin had repeatedly called U.S. President Donald Trump a humanist. The U.S. administration representative then applied the same description to the Russian leader himself.

“You speak so highly of my president, President Trump, calling him a humanist,” Witkoff told Putin. “You, too, are a humanist, sir, and I express my respect for you.”

It was precisely these words that outraged Brian Kilmid. The journalist questioned the appropriateness of such compliments directed at the Russian president and emphasized that such rhetoric makes the U.S. special envoy appear naive.

Kilmid drew attention to the Russian authorities’ actions toward political opponents and journalists, which, in his view, contradict the characterization Witkoff gave of Putin.

Separately, the Fox News host suggested that the remarks by the Trump administration official might have been met with laughter in Russia. He used this very reaction to illustrate his attitude toward the U.S. special envoy’s words, emphasizing the inappropriateness of calling the Kremlin leader a humanist.

Kilmid reported this on social media platform X.

Talks took place in St. Petersburg between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, lasting nearly three hours. During the meeting, the American envoy briefed the Russian side on the results of previous consultations held in Oslo.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance agreed with President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “humanist.”

Irish photojournalist and documentary filmmaker Kaylan Robertson, commenting on the consequences of a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv, ironically referred to the strikes on civilian targets as “humanitarian aid” from Russia, alluding to statements by U.S. President Donald Trump’s team. The journalist made this statement while at the site of the destroyed “Epicenter” hypermarket.

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