In the United States, journalist Christiane Amanpour announced that she is leaving CNN after 43 years with the television company. She is 68 years old and joined CNN in 1983 as an assistant.

Amanpour said she made the decision after several months of reflection and sleepless nights. She did not name the reasons for her departure, Deutsche Welle reports.

End of the daily show

The journalist said that her daily program on CNN and PBS will end at the end of the year. At the same time, she agreed with CNN on a transition period: the Amanpour program will air once a week until June.

In a video address, Amanpour stressed that she has always been independent and intends to remain so in the future. According to her, this is especially important amid unprecedented political and financial pressure, as well as growing dangers for journalists working in the field.

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A career in international journalism

Amanpour was born in London to an Iranian father and a British mother. She gained wide recognition for her reporting from war zones in the 1990s, including during the Gulf War and the Bosnian War.

She covered events in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Rwanda and the Balkans, and also interviewed world leaders. The journalist said that she hopes for new interesting projects and will continue to uphold CNN's tradition of independent journalism.

CNN CEO Mark Thompson, in an internal message, called her 43 years of work extraordinary years of outstanding journalism, dedication and friendship.

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