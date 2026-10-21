Trump's Son-in-Law Again Asked Zelenskyy to Stop Strikes on Russian Oil Refineries — Axios

During the talks in Oslo, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner—who joined the meeting via video conference—once again called on Ukraine to stop striking Russian oil refineries, according to Axios.

“Kushner joined the meeting remotely and once again insisted on Trump’s demand that Ukraine stop striking Russian oil refineries,” a source familiar with the matter said.

The Axios source also added that “Jared was very straightforward” during the conversation.

It is also known that after the meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was ready to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow took reciprocal steps.

Axios also reported that Washington is hopeful that Russia is willing to compromise in negotiations with Ukraine, as Donald Trump agreed to lift sanctions on the sale of Russian diesel fuel and took other steps that were viewed positively in Moscow.

Overall, an anonymous U.S. official stated that Ukraine, during the talks in Oslo, “put forward new ideas and proposals, which were discussed in detail.”

According to the official, the parties have made “substantial progress” and now have a high level of agreement at the working level regarding next steps.

Source: Axios

We should add that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the negotiations regarding Ukraine.

As a reminder, Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg after meeting with Zelenskyy.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on October 20 , where he had scheduled a series of meetings with international partners.

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