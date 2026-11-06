Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima made an appearance at a party in New York

Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima, considered one of Victoria’s Secret’s most famous “Angels,” made another appearance at a social event. The celebrity was spotted by the paparazzi on her way to a party in New York City.

The model was invited to the grand opening celebration of the Oner NYC brand, which took place in the SoHo neighborhood. Since the company specializes in athletic wear, Lima chose an appropriate outfit.

For the event, the 45-year-old supermodel wore pants and a top in a rich marsala shade. She accessorized the look with a classic-cut black leather coat, elegant pumps, and a sleek soft-leather clutch.

Adriana Lima also recently attended the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony, which took place in New York at the American Museum of Natural History.

For her red-carpet appearance, the model chose a feminine look that emphasized her silhouette. She appeared in a milky-white maxi dress by LaQuan Smith with a plunging neckline.

The outfit flattered the celebrity’s figure, and a wide black belt drew attention to her slim waist.

On October 15, the annual Victoria’s Secret lingerie show took place in New York. The show’s legends—Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio—took to the runway alongside new faces.

As a reminder, in 2024, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place in New York for the first time since 2018.

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