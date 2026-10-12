In Ecuador, heavy rains have affected 17,056 people since August 29, while one person has died. The coastal province of Esmeraldas was hit hardest, where 12,484 affected people were recorded, The Rio Times reports, citing Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management.

Scale of the consequences

As of October 11, the agency had recorded 330 hazardous events in 22 of the country's 24 provinces. Of these, 181 cases were floods, 68 were landslides, and another 24 involved strong winds. The events affected 100 cantons and 200 parishes.

According to the secretariat, 4,862 homes were damaged and 16 dwellings were destroyed. The bad weather disrupted classes at 18 schools, affected two medical centers, and destroyed one bridge. Separately, authorities classified 1,354 people as having suffered severe losses of housing or livelihoods.

The death was recorded on September 26 in El Oro province on the border with Peru: the person was swept away by the Calichana River's current.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The most difficult situation is in Esmeraldas

In Esmeraldas province, 3,714 homes were damaged. On September 29, the Esmeraldas River overflowed its banks and flooded three river islands in the province's administrative center. A province-level state of emergency has been in effect from October 7 to December 7, and one of the schools has been used as a temporary shelter since October 3.

In Guayas province, 2,168 people were affected; in Los Ríos, 1,532; and in Manabí, 231. The national meteorological service Inamhi warned of heavy precipitation on the coast and in the Andes until 10:00 on October 14. The threat level there was assessed as moderate to very high, with the heaviest rains expected through Tuesday.

A red alert level due to the El Niño phenomenon has been in effect in the country since August 29. This is a level of preparedness for risks, not a nationwide state of emergency.

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