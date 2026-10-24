Italian financial newspaper MF reported that a joint venture between Italy’s Leonardo and Germany’s Rheinmetall has received two contracts from the Italian Army for armored vehicles with a total value of $4.16 billion. Defense News reports this, citing MF.

Combat vehicles and tanks

According to MF, the orders provide for the delivery of A2CS combat vehicles and next-generation MBT tanks. The procurements are part of Italy’s broader defense modernization program.

Rheinmetall declined to comment on the information. Leonardo CEO Lorenzo Mariani said he could not confirm whether a contract had been signed, as any announcements on the matter must be coordinated with the customers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Joint venture

Leonardo and Rheinmetall launched their joint venture with equal stakes in 2024. Speaking in Rome, Mariani said Leonardo’s side of the program was ready to move into production and that the company was working with Rheinmetall on the tank program and the Future Combat System.

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the state-backed Fondo Italiano d’Investimento, Mariani stressed the importance of tanks for Italy’s defense modernization, exports, and further partnership with Rheinmetall.

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