Russia's gold reserves are declining amid rising military spending

For the tenth consecutive month, Russia’s central bank has been reducing its gold reserves to help cover the government budget deficit. Since December, gold reserves have fallen by approximately 62 metric tons—the largest decline since the 1998 financial crisis. Meanwhile, Russian gold is increasingly finding its way to China, as it has become more difficult for Russian suppliers to sell it on Western markets since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

In September, the Central Bank of Russia sold another 6.2 metric tons of gold. As a result, total reserves fell to 72.8 million troy ounces, or approximately 2,260 metric tons. This is the lowest level since late 2019, according to data from the Russian Central Bank.

Overall, reserves have decreased by approximately 62 metric tons of gold during this period. The Central Bank has been reducing its reserves for the tenth consecutive month. The sell-off is taking place amid challenges in filling Russia’s state budget. Estimates suggest that Russia’s budget deficit this year could reach 7.3 trillion rubles. This is roughly twice as much as originally planned. To cover the shortfall, the government is drawing on its accumulated reserves, including gold.

Nothing on this scale has been seen since the 1998 crisis

The pace at which Russia is selling gold is being compared to the 1998 financial crisis. At that time, the country defaulted on part of its sovereign debt, the ruble plummeted, and the financial system came under severe pressure. According to the International Monetary Fund, the Russian Central Bank sold approximately 118 metric tons of gold over a three-month period in 1998. By the end of the year, some of the gold bars had been repurchased, so reserves declined by about 50 metric tons for the year as a whole.

The current sell-off has also become one of the largest in recent decades. At the same time, the mere fact of selling gold does not automatically mean that financial collapse is imminent: reserves can be used to cover budget expenditures, and their value also depends on global gold prices. After the 1998 crisis, Russia, on the contrary, accumulated gold for many years. By the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, its reserves stood at approximately 2,300 metric tons. This made the country one of the world’s largest holders of gold among central banks.

Why Russia Is Selling Gold

One reason for the sell-off is the decline in oil and gas revenues. When budget revenues fall short, the Russian Ministry of Finance draws on the National Welfare Fund. This fund was created, in part, to build up reserves in case of economic difficulties.

Finam analyst Alexander Potavin explained that when budget revenues fall short, the Ministry of Finance sells the fund’s assets, which include gold. The Central Bank, for its part, conducts operations on the domestic market that reflect these actions. This mechanism makes it possible to convert part of the reserves into funds to finance government spending.

Sales may also be linked to a need for foreign currency. In addition, high global gold prices make selling it more attractive to the seller. At the same time, the value of reserves in monetary terms depends not only on the quantity of the metal but also on changes in its market value. The sale of reserves is taking place against the backdrop of Russia’s significant expenditures on the war against Ukraine. However, not all proceeds from specific gold transactions can be directly linked to military spending: officially, these transactions are explained, in particular, by the need to comply with the budget rule and cover the deficit.

Russian gold is increasingly being sold through China

After the start of the full-scale war, Russia lost access to part of the Western gold markets. In particular, Russian gold can no longer freely enter the London market due to restrictions imposed after the invasion. As a result, suppliers are redirecting trade toward Asian markets. Hong Kong has become one of the key routes. According to customs statistics, more than 100 metric tons of gold of Russian origin were imported there between January and July 2026. This is nearly three times more than during the same period last year and a record volume for this timeframe.

Hong Kong serves as a trading hub through which gold can reach other markets, particularly mainland China. At the same time, data on imports to Hong Kong does not in itself prove that all of the metal ultimately ended up in China. According to Financial Times estimates, since the start of the full-scale war, Russian gold worth about $35 billion has been shipped out via Hong Kong. This illustrates just how much trade routes have shifted since the imposition of Western sanctions.

Consequently, Russia continues to use its gold reserves to shore up public finances as the budget deficit grows. At the same time, Russian suppliers are seeking buyers in Asian markets. If sales continue at this pace, the volume of gold in reserves will continue to decline, although future trends will depend on budgetary needs, market prices, and decisions by the Russian authorities.

Spot gold fell 0.3% on Tuesday, October 20, to $4,128.92 per ounce as of 06:21 GMT. December gold futures in the U.S. also lost 0.3% and were trading at $4,148.50 per ounce, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

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