Gold falls to lowest level since September 2025 — Anadolu Agency

Gold prices on November 16 fell to their lowest level since September 2025 amid expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. As of 07:20 GMT, a troy ounce of gold cost $3,855.06, down $26.69, or 0.69%. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Pressure from the dollar and bond yields

The precious metals market was affected by the strengthening US dollar and higher yields on US Treasury bonds. Over the month, gold lost 6.91% of its value. Silver fell by $1.30, or 2.66%, to $47.43 per ounce, while its monthly decline reached 16.9%.

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Expectations for the Fed's decision

Investors assessed inflation risks and signals from Federal Reserve representatives regarding a possible further tightening of monetary policy. Several Fed officials said that additional rate hikes were needed, while some allowed for a 50-basis-point increase in December.

Market pricing indicated a 92% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike next month and an 8% probability of a 50-basis-point increase. Market participants were also awaiting a speech by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and the publication of minutes from the regulator's October meeting. Silver, which fell to its lowest level in about a year, was also under pressure due to weaker demand expectations linked to reduced consumption in the jewelry industry and solar cells.

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