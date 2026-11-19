The first trilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin served as yet another indication of the transformation of the world order and the end of the era of U.S. dominance. At the same time, the new system of international relations may be less predictable and stable, as the conflicting interests of the three leaders make it difficult to reach common agreements.

According to the publication, the meeting of the three leaders on November 19 in Shenzhen, China, demonstrated shifts in the global balance of power. The U.S., China, and Russia are increasingly seeking to define their own spheres of influence, yet they have differing visions for the future international order.

As the WSJ notes, Trump, Putin, and Xi Jinping are divided by competing ambitions and conflicting geopolitical interests. At the same time, according to the newspaper, they are united by a desire to operate with minimal external constraints in regions they consider to be within their spheres of interest.

In particular, Putin wants Washington to refrain from interfering with Russia’s plans regarding Ukraine. Moscow is trying to secure agreements that would allow it to consolidate its positions and weaken Western influence on the course of the war.

Xi Jinping, for his part, is interested in having the U.S. recognize Beijing’s claims to Taiwan. The Chinese government considers the island part of its territory, while Washington continues to maintain unofficial relations with Taipei and provide it with defense assistance.

Trump, however, has made curbing Chinese and Russian influence in the Western Hemisphere one of his foreign policy priorities. This approach has been dubbed the “Donro Doctrine”—a reimagining of the Monroe Doctrine aimed at restoring U.S. dominance in the region.

Despite the historic summit, journalists saw no significant signs of a potential breakthrough on the main issues under discussion. These include, first and foremost, Russia’s war against Ukraine, the conflict surrounding Iran, and nuclear arms control.

At the same time, according to the publication, the meeting itself was an important political outcome for the participants. For the first time, the leaders of the three countries gathered around the same table in this format, demonstrating the growing importance of direct agreements between major powers.

However, their joint participation in the talks does not imply the formation of an alliance between Washington, Moscow, and Beijing. Their strategic interests remain at odds, and questions regarding the future of international security remain unresolved.

This was reported with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump began talks with Xi Jinping and made a statement regarding the war in Ukraine — Reuters.

President Xi warned the U.S. against making mistakes regarding Taiwan — Anadolu Agency

Video: Trump publicly called Putin a friend for the first time and was late to meet with Xi Jinping.

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