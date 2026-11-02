In the United States, actor Andy Garcia, composer David Foster, singer-songwriter Paul Anka, playwright David Mamet and country performer Barbara Mandrell have been named recipients of the 2026 Kennedy Center Honors. According to Rolling Stone, the 49th list of honorees was presented by the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and President Donald Trump.

Ceremony in Washington

The Kennedy Center Honors are awarded for lifetime achievement in music, dance, theater, opera, film and television. A gala ceremony honoring the recipients is scheduled for December 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington. Trump said in a statement that this year's honorees have influenced American culture through their many years of work and inspired several generations of audiences.

Honorees' careers

Garcia is being honored for his work as an actor and director, as well as for his achievements in music production. He was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his role as Vincent Corleone in The Godfather Part III. This year, his film Diamond, which Garcia wrote, directed and starred in, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

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Foster has 16 Grammy Awards, one Emmy and one Golden Globe, and has also been nominated for an Oscar three times. The performers he has worked with include Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli and Barbra Streisand.

Anka scored his first hit at age 15 with the 1957 song Diana, wrote My Way for Frank Sinatra and the theme for The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson. Mamet won the 1984 Pulitzer Prize for his play Glengarry Glen Ross. Mandrell was named Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year twice and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

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