Actor Matt Damon was spotted in public with his 20-year-old daughter, a model, in New York

American actor Matt Damon attended the CFDA Awards ceremony with his 20-year-old daughter, Isabella. The event took place on November 2 in New York, and the actor himself presented Ralph Lauren with the American Menswear Designer of the Year award.

On the red carpet, Matt and Isabella—who recently signed with the modeling agency IMG Models—spoke with People magazine.

"We both have trouble answering questions seriously. And I think we advise each other to try to answer questions more seriously," the 56-year-old actor shared with a laugh.

As Isabella noted, she has been giving her dad advice and lecturing him for a long time.

“For a long time. Yes, for a long time,” Matt confirmed, while his daughter called it “part of the natural process of growing up.”

"No, she’s a wonderful, wonderful young woman, and I don’t give her advice in the sense that I worry about her. But I’m really, really happy to see what she’s doing with her life," Damon assured.

This was reported by People magazine.

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