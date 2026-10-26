Voice actor Eric Bauza dies at 46 — BBC News

Voice actor Eric Bauza, known for voicing Looney Tunes characters including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, has died at the age of 46. BBC News reports, citing a statement from his family published on Instagram.

In the family’s statement, Bauza’s death was described as sudden. According to Variety, as cited by the BBC, the cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The outlet also reported that the actor died at home on Sunday.

Roles in animation

Bauza voiced several characters in the animated film “Coyote vs. Acme.” In the film, he again voiced Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd and Foghorn Leghorn, as well as the Road Runner.

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Earlier, in the 2021 film “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” he voiced Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd and Foghorn Leghorn. Bauza also played General Toad in the 2023 film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and its sequel, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.” He also appeared in the recently released project Forgotten Island.

Honors and legacy

Eric Bauza was born in Ontario and was of Filipino descent. In an interview with NBC News in 2021, he said that he had been a major Looney Tunes fan from an early age and imitated the characters’ voices as a child.

From 2022 to 2025, Bauza won three Emmy awards for outstanding voice-over work in several television series. Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks, said that he continued the legacy of voice acting masters such as Mel Blanc and considered working with Looney Tunes characters one of the greatest honors of his life.

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