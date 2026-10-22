The American Film Institute (AFI) will honor actor Tom Cruise with its Life Achievement Award. The ceremony will take place in April in Hollywood, United States.

AFI award

As Channel NewsAsia reports, AFI has presented this award annually since 1973. Its previous recipients include Bette Davis, Gene Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor and Tom Hanks. The institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting cinema.

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Assessment of the actor's work

AFI Board of Trustees Chair and producer Kathleen Kennedy said that Cruise, as an actor and producer, demonstrates extraordinary commitment to everything he does. She also said that she especially values his deep belief in cinema and in films' ability to bring people together.

Tom Cruise has been nominated for an Oscar three times for his acting work, and last year received an honorary Oscar for his career contributions. His films include “Risky Business,” “Top Gun,” “Jerry Maguire,” “Minority Report,” “A Few Good Men,” “Rain Man” and the “Mission: Impossible” series.

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