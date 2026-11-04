Actress Jenna Ortega revealed why she refuses to watch her own movies

American actress Jenna Ortega, known for the series “Wednesday,” said that she doesn’t watch movies she’s in, doesn’t read reviews, and doesn’t keep track of box office numbers. Recently, she has also started using social media less frequently due to the large amount of content generated by artificial intelligence.

According to Ortega, she deliberately avoids feedback on her work because she fears its negative impact on her mental health. The actress also doesn’t check box office figures, even when her team sends her that information.

“It could drive me into a kind of psychosis,” she explained, referring to her reluctance to read reviews.

At the same time, the actress does not want to judge the success of her projects solely by financial metrics.

“I don’t want everything to boil down to numbers,” Ortega noted.

She used to use social media to find out how audiences were receiving her films and how actively they were discussing them. However, she now spends less and less time on these platforms.

“A significant portion of what you see on social media these days is just junk generated by artificial intelligence,” the actress said.

She also believes that people pay too much attention to their online image.

Ortega recalled how she recently broke her phone and decided not to have it repaired for a few days. According to her, not having constant access to social media turned out to be a pleasant experience.

“If I needed to get somewhere, like to a workout, I’d look at a map on my computer and memorize the streets. If someone needed to find me, I’d say, ‘I’ll be at this café at such-and-such a time.’ And that gave me an incredible sense of freedom,” she said.

Source: Variety.

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