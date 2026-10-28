A California appeals court in the United States has rejected actor Danny Masterson’s appeal, leaving in force his sentence of 30 years in prison for two counts of rape. The Guardian reports.

Masterson, known for the series That ’70s Show, was found guilty in 2023 of raping two women in 2003. A third charge, related to another woman’s allegation of rape in 2001, was dismissed.

Defense arguments rejected

The actor maintained that sexual encounters with all three women were consensual. In December, he filed an appeal, questioning the credibility of the accusers’ testimony and claiming that he did not receive a fair trial.

The defense also argued that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo was biased against Scientology. However, in an 89-page ruling, a three-judge panel concluded that the judge’s statements during the trial did not demonstrate hostility toward or a departure from neutrality regarding Scientology.

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Testimony about Scientology

Prosecutors during the trial said that Masterson, who was a prominent Scientologist, used his status in the church to avoid accountability. All three accusers also belonged to the religious organization at the time of the events described.

Two women testified that after approaching church representatives, they were told they had not been raped, were subjected to so-called ethics programs that they compared to repeated interrogations, and were warned against going to the police. The court allowed former Scientologist Claire Headley to provide expert testimony on the church’s practices.

Masterson’s lawyers called the ruling disappointing and told Variety that they would appeal to the California Supreme Court. Following the 2023 verdict, the Church of Scientology said that testimony and descriptions of its beliefs during the trial were false and that the organization has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting crimes to law enforcement.

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