Protest trucks have appeared near the headquarters of Hybe in Seoul's Yongsan district, South Korea, over dancers' participation in performances by the K-pop group Seventeen. As reported by Korea Herald, according to local reports, the trucks were sent by fans of the group who believe that the dancers allegedly overshadow its members on stage.

Demands for the agency

Photos and videos circulating on social media show messages demanding that the agency remove dancers from Seventeen's performances. The protest's organizers say that viewers buy concert tickets to see the group's members, not the dancers accompanying the performances.

Criticism on social media also concerns the dancers' costumes, hairstyles, choreography and interactions with Seventeen members. Some fans complain that bright clothing and colored hair distract attention from the artists, while dancers sometimes block them from the audience's view on stage.

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Dispute over the role of dancers

At the same time, other social media users called the protest excessive. They note that dancers are an important part of Seventeen's large-scale productions, including the group choreography for the song Super.

In South Korea, public perceptions of professional dancers changed after the popularity of the Mnet dance show Street Woman Fighter, which aired in 2021. The show helped professional dancers gain broader recognition beyond their role as performers accompanying artists. In particular, Gabi, the leader of the dance team La Chica, became known through television entertainment programs, while Emma, a participant in the show, debuted in the girl group Badvillain in 2024 as a rapper and main dancer.

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