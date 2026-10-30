South Korean group Blackpink has become the first female K-pop group to be awarded the Order of Cultural Merit, Okgwan. The award was presented in Seoul during the 17th Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony.

State recognition

The ceremony was organized by South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. According to Korea Herald, the distinction is the country’s highest government recognition of cultural achievements.

Through their label, the members of Blackpink thanked everyone who supported them, including their fans. They also said they would continue striving to comfort and move listeners with their music.

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Group records

Blackpink has existed for ten years and has set a number of records during that time. The group’s second studio album, Born Pink, became the first album by a female artist from Asia to simultaneously top the Billboard 200 and the UK Official Albums Chart.

Blackpink’s YouTube channel was the first among musicians to reach 100 million subscribers. The third mini-album, Deadline, set a first-week sales record among female K-pop groups, with 1.77 million copies sold.

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