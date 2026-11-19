The premiere of the film *The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth*, starring Brad Pitt, took place in Los Angeles. On the red carpet, the actor posed alongside his co-stars. First, Elizabeth Debicki joined him, followed by Scott Caan and Carla Gugino.

For the public appearance, Pitt chose a dark blue crew-neck sweater, wide dark pants with a leather belt, and a long double-breasted coat. He accessorized the look with leather boots, a thin gold chain, and sunglasses with tinted lenses.

Debiki shone in a black maxi dress with a plunging neckline that reached her navel, from Francesco Murano’s Spring 2027 collection. The actress wore it bare-skinned. The fabric draped softly across the bodice, and numerous gathered pleats accentuated her waist and hips. The skirt flared out toward the bottom and flowed into a train.

Elizabeth accessorized the look with a silver bracelet on her wrist. She styled her hair in soft curls and wore subtle makeup.

Carla Gugino posed in a bright orange dress embroidered with beads, featuring two teardrop-shaped cutouts and a train. Scott Kaan chose a light blue suit with a subtle sheen, a brown T-shirt, and loafers with metallic accents.

About the Film

In this new film, Brad Pitt reprises his role as Cliff Booth—the protagonist of *Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood*. David Fincher directed the film, and Quentin Tarantino wrote the screenplay. The story takes place in Los Angeles in 1977, eight years after the events of the previous film.

Booth works part-time as a bartender and projectionist, and also takes on the task of resolving sensitive issues for Hollywood figures. One day, he is approached by agent Karen Crosby, played by Elizabeth Debicki. She represents the interests of TV star Charlie Peters, played by Scott Caan. Carla Gugino plays his wife, Toni. Getting involved with this circle of people draws Cliff into a criminal saga filled with ambition and danger.

As a reminder, Video: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attended the film’s premiere together in Los Angeles.

Read us on