Kate Beckinsale's daughter made her first red-carpet appearance in four years

Lily Mo Sheen, 27, the daughter of actors Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen, made her first red-carpet appearance in four years. The young woman, who is following in her parents’ acting footsteps, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the new film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel *Sense and Sensibility*.

For the public appearance, the young actress chose a milky-white silk bustier dress with open shoulders and a fitted bodice. The high waistline evoked Regency-era fashion, allowing the look to harmoniously complement the atmosphere of the film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel.

Lily’s look was accessorized with black Maison Margiela Tabi shoes featuring the signature split toe, small hoop earrings, and a gold bracelet. The actress wore her hair in a bun and emphasized her eyes with her makeup.

This was Lily Mo’s first red-carpet appearance in four years.

Lily has followed in her famous parents’ footsteps and is building a career as an actress. She has already starred alongside her mother in the films *Underworld: Evolution” and “Everything’s Fine,” and also starred in the film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” alongside Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal.

Uma Thurman made a striking appearance in an elegant black tuxedo dress in New York.

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Milan Fashion Week presented the Spring/Summer 2027 collections — The National.

Saint Laurent showcased a golden collection at Paris Fashion Week — Asharq Al-Awsat.

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